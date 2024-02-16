Opinion

McMILLAN: Tucker Carlson's conversation with a troll

Tucker Carlson interviews Russian President Vladimir Putin. Columnist Murray Lytle says that whatever we think of Putin, Russians credit him for 'giving them their lives back'
Tucker Carlson interviews Russian President Vladimir Putin. Columnist Murray Lytle says that whatever we think of Putin, Russians credit him for 'giving them their lives back'Tucker Carlson, via BBC
Loading content, please wait...
Freedom Convoy
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland
War In Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Hamas
Tucker Carlson interview with Putin
troll

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news