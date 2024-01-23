McMILLAN: Court ruling a massive encouragement to lovers of freedom

Prime Minister Trudeau should resign. Indeed, if there was integrity in Ottawa, a vote of non-confidence would happen immediately in the wake of the important federal court finding, that the Liberal government acted in an unconstitutional way when it invoked the Emergencies Act nearly two years ago. Conservative Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre has at least started a petition for Trudeau’s removal. But it has been a long, rough road, watching the Trudeau Liberals ignore ethics codes, charter rights and almost everything else we value in this country. Each week has brought a new scandal. There were so many moments when the freedom and justice of the Canada we grew up with seemed gone forever. And, these things need to stand out in our memories.Where were you on February 14 2022, when Prime Minister Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act ? How about a year later, when his old friend Justice Rouleau issued a report that came out in favour of Trudeau's decision to do so?I remember that Friday well, as I paced in my office wondering if there was no justice in Canada anymore. It was at that moment that I resolved to interview a pastor/trucker who was involved in the convoy for a journalism project. Telling stories that contradict their narratives is one of the ways this battle will be fought and won.Which brings us to today. Where were you when the news broke that a federal court ruled Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unjustly invoked the Emergencies Act that eventually saw freedom protesters trampled by RCMP horses? Again, I was sitting in class, in my final semester at Mount Royal University and it was all I could do not to shout out in class.Yet, as I write this Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland has already vowed to appeal the decision. We can be assured NDP leader Jagmeet Singh will have serious-sounding words on the matter as well. At this point, that may be all there is. Is this all the satisfaction we will get At times like this however, I am often drawn to the words of Winston Churchill:“Never give in, never give in, never, never, never, never — in nothing, great or small, large or petty — never give in except to convictions of honour and good sense. Never yield to force: never yield to the apparently overwhelming might of the enemy.”We have had plenty of courage these years and perseverance has brought us a long way. The fight is not over and there is still much to do. Conservatives need to take notes on days like today, enjoy these victories but steel ourselves for the longer fight ahead. Conservatives can typically be quick to say Canada is lost, but days like today, show us that we are gaining ground and there is much to look forward to.Call it a chinook for freedom-loving Canadians, if you like. But appeal or not, I am feeling some hope for the first time in years.Ryan McMillan is a fourth-year journalism student at Calgary's Mount Royal University. @RyaniMcMillan