MCMILLAN: Independence from what?

Ryan McMillan is a communications professional and the owner of Corsair Communications. X @ryanimcmillan At this point, it should be well established that Alberta can gain independence if they vote to do so. The Clarity Act has been discussed enough to clearly show that it is a legal option for Alberta. I don't even think it is necessary to discuss the tired topic of "should Alberta separate" — yes, we have a moral obligation to do so. This much is clear. The biggest problem facing Alberta independence, however, is not getting Albertans out of Canada, but rather, getting Canada out of the Albertan.This is not an attack on the independence movement but rather a call to reflection. Too many are holding to the notion that Alberta can be a richer, better Canada — a Canada 2.0 if you will. I agree that a lot of problems can be alleviated by severing our ties with Eastern Canada, but that alone will not create a lasting and free society. The presuppositions that make Canadians comfortable and at home are where the problems rest. There is a government program for almost everything in the average Canadian's life — and we have been taught this is a good thing. Some of these government programs are defended with great pride as if taxation was a form of righteousness that makes the average Canadian a better person.Many may balk at that assertion, but how many reading this have heard others say that paying taxes makes for a better society with healthcare, universal child tax benefits, and public education? Why not tax citizens less and let them decide where and how to spend their money? At some point, the average Canadian comes to believe that paying just a "little bit" of taxes to help their fellow man is the right thing to do. This little bit of taxation here and a little bit there inevitably burdens the people, limits their spending, choices, and hinders the entrepreneurial tendencies that benefit a society. For reference, Alberta is currently stuck in this position, at present, as families struggle to find or create good jobs and care for their families. I think Ronald Reagan said best, "the nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I'm from the government, and I'm here to help." Governments tend to create programs that, when mismanaged, require more taxation to maintain. Yet, one of the major arguments from those wanting independence is that Alberta can fund itself entirely, free and clear, without having to make transfer payments to Ottawa. I agree, in part, that removing equalization payments to Ottawa must happen — it is literally taxation without representation. I, however, disagree with the assertion that the newly elected federal government of a free Alberta gets to keep those billions of dollars to fund everything we have currently as Canadian citizens. There is a common saying, "every socialist believes they will be the ones to do it right". This is the real danger facing Alberta with independence. The societal norms and government orientation of the average Canadian are features, not bugs, that brought us to where we are today. The goal of an independent Alberta must not be a reprieve for the next 30 years, but rather a society our great-grandchildren will thank us for.Does it mean we need electoral reform to ensure that power is not consolidated to one region over another — yes. Does it mean that government must be limited, even with term limits, to be held accountable — yes. Must the government be limited so that it cannot lock down its citizenry ever again — also yes. However, it also means that the government does not get to tax us into poverty while trying to help us with our own responsibilities. Albertans are plenty capable of shouldering their own loads and are abundantly generous enough to help those in need when called upon. It also means that our government cannot use our tax dollars inappropriately — I am of course talking about abortion and MAID here. However, when the government is in control of healthcare, it gets to define what healthcare is and how it spends on it. The same is true for education and everything else. These are features, not bugs, of the failed country we call Canada.I know that many will object to this on the basis that these conversations come later, after the vote for independence. Can we not chew gum and walk at the same time? Taking the time to confront these issues, while we march forward to independence, will serve two purposes. The first is that it will prepare Albertans for the fight for independence — albeit a peaceful and democratic fight. Knowing who we are, what we want to become, and why we are doing it will naturally separate us from Eastern Canada and make the need for independence just that much clearer. Secondly, independence will not be easy, but nothing worth doing ever is. We need to know the mistakes that made Canada a failed nation so we can correct course. By taking the time to address these issues, we will position ourselves to create something truly good and beautiful.The result will be a roadmap for a citizenry ready to walk forward, united and with purpose.