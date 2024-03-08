McMILLAN: It's a feature, not a bug

Oh great, just what we need. More commentary on race from those who are scared their reflections are too colonizing. Some days it comes from academia, other days it’s from the arts and still others it comes from news outlets.But it seems as if they all drink from the same toilet. So when Canadian readers come across a headline such as, “Too white, too old, too well-to-do,” should they be surprised? Well, it was from the Toronto Star...But good grief! What editor approved that!?First there is the headline: It's more offensive than Trudeau claiming he supports democracy. Second, the article states lowering ticket prices significantly has not brought in the diverse audience they thought it would. They can’t even give the tickets away.Why the obsession with race and blaming old white people though?As a journalism student, I can tell you that professors are obsessed with race. I have been in classes where we have had to watch mainstream news reports and create tallies on how many white, indigenous and racial minorities we saw.We even had an “undetermined category” for people whose names didn’t match their skin pigmentation. Why? Because categorizing people based on skin pigmentation helps defeat racism… I kid you not, they actually think this way.For the record, I have pointed out to my professors that they are all white. As of writing this, no liberal white professors have given up their jobs for racial minorities. Nor do I expect that they will.You see it now don’t you? We're all supposed to be fixated on race.But is this a sinister intention or an unwelcome byproduct? A feature or a bug, as they say?It's a feature. We're talking about Critical Race Theory (CRT) which is really a Marxist PSYOP — a psychological operation — against our society.Marxism divides society into two main categories: the oppressor class and the oppressed class and the two are destined to strive forever. How you are classified may vary and in any case your identity is determined by the accident of your birth, but in general: if you knew both your parents, went to university, are heterosexual and believe that people should receive wages based on how hard they work/contribute, you are a fully paid-up oppressor. If you are also white and Christian, then you are everything that haunts liberals at night.CRT has given rise to various initiatives, such as Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI,) that are meant to train people to think differently and see society in new categories. Instead of seeing Canadians as, you know —humans — you now see them as members of classes and categories.All of this brings us back to the Toronto Star article where those in the arts, mainstream media and academia are obsessed with DEI and race metrics. The Toronto Star article cited a survey of theatre attendees where, “80% of respondents identified as Canadian or of European origin,” as if that is somehow an issue. Why would it be wrong if 80% of attendees at an event in Canada identified as Canadian? Is it because Canadian is synonymous with white to them? If so, is that wrong in a country where 70% of the population is white?If you are upset by this, you are right to be. However, this is the crucial point where we have to be smart. This is where we need to respond strategically, rather react impulsively.Revolutionary theorist Saul Alinsky, who has written much on disrupting societies and introducing Marxist ideals through cultural manipulation once said, “the real action is the enemy’s reaction.”In other words, Marxist revolutionaries and those who want to turn society upside down, want you to lose your mind. They want you to react emotionally to their crazy actions. If you take the bait they will use your tweets, video rants or commentary as fodder to support their cause. Do not give them that satisfaction. So, what are we to do?If they want to alienate 70% of their customer base, let them. Good luck maintaining that business model.As for the rest of us, as a university student, I am in favour of using the rhetoric and knowledge of these people against them. I have spent years learning how they think for this very purpose — so I say we build back better.DEI is a cancerous rot and once it has taken hold of an institution you cannot salvage it. Stand back, watch it implode and make plans for what you will build in its place.This is where the strategy comes into play. If the media you are watching and theatres you are attending embrace DEI, simply withdraw your support. Instead, support conservative media, support good journalism, build new venues if needed and let the Marxist liberal institutions fade into the night.Ironic isn't it? The busy work of some people to end racism in society seems to have racist results. Thing is, we don’t have to indulge it. Nor are we obliged to support it.Ryan McMillan is a fourth year Journalism student at Mount Royal University. X @RyaniMcMillan