McMILLAN: Single-use bylaws from a single-use council

If I didn’t know any better, it would seem Calgary’s council wants to test and see where the bottom is for their polling among Calgary residents. If you don’t believe me about the polling data you can see it for yourself from December’s year-end ThinkHQ Calgary polling data. In fact, Calgary has never had a council as unpopular as this one. Who would have thought that a group of eco-warriors would be so unpopular? ThinkHQ’s data from December 2023 shows that only 23% of Calgarians “somewhat approve” of Calgary’s Council and a mere 7% “Strongly Approve”. Sure, you can add those numbers together to get 30% if that makes you feel better, but even that is a cold slap in the face of any professional body seeking re-election.Then came Calgary’s single-use bylaw.This came into effect January 16. That leaves one to ask the obvious question: are they trying to see how much worse they can make the polling data? We don’t have any accurate data yet on where the polls are currently sitting. However, given that Council has already voted to start the repeal process on this bylaw, we can be certain people are not happy about it.And how could you be happy about having to pay an extra 15 cents for your paper bag at a drive-through? And, if you don’t like the 15 cents, that will soon increase to 25 cents, then you will have to take each item from a tray one at a time. What will they ban next — the paper wrapping around your burger and cardboard pouch your fries come in? So, when you get to the window they can hand you the burger directly and count out your fries one by one? 'Um, excuse me sir, you only gave me 43 fries but my large should have 67 instead.' Why not ban the cup at the same time so you can stick your head out the window and get a shot of soda before you drive away?At least Alberta Premier Danielle Smith gets the ridiculousness of the whole situation and is bold enough to make fun of the matter on social media. Posting a picture to Twitter, Smith is shown drinking a soda with a ridiculously long plastic straw while celebrating the motion to repeal Council’s single-use bylaw.Whether you agree with everything Premier Smith does or not, it sure is great having a leader with both a sense of humour and common sense. Some days the only thing you can do is laugh at the situation because what else is there to do, while watching a city council devolve into every stereotype the “go woke go broke” crowd is known for?Now I know, I am being harsh on Mayor Gondek and city council members, which is exactly what the ThinkHQ polling data shows — men have harsher opinions of Mayor Gondek than women do. So let me balance things up by quoting a woman on what may be the best description of Council’s current aptitude. I think Forest Gump’s mother said it best when she simply explained that “stupid is as stupid does”.Amen.Ryan McMillan is a fourth year Journalism student at Mount Royal University. X @RyaniMcMillan