MCMILLAN: To hell with the east, we want to be released

Ryan McMillan is a communications professional and the owner of Corsair Communications.There is a fundamental flaw in the Albertan mind when it comes to politics. It appears we believe that voting for the Conservative Party is an absolute necessity while simultaneously declaring we must get out of Canada. How can we support the Conservative Party of Canada, who are loyalists, while demanding our release from Canada?It is a kind of bipolar political tradition that has much bigger ramifications for the West. It is a way of thinking that must be confronted and challenged. The opponents of Alberta independence have picked up on this but are jumping to the wrong conclusions..THOMAS: Calgary's birthday celebrations an exercise in wokeness.Just consider what former Alberta premier Jason Kenney had to say about Pierre Poilievre's victory in the Battle River- Crowfoot by-election..This kind of mockery is to be expected and is, in part, well deserved. Independence sentiment in Alberta has grown considerably in recent years, but we do not have meaningful receipts to prove it. That, however, does not mean the independence movement is an "empty shell," as Kenney states.The Aristotle Foundation has noted that independence sentiment in Western Canada is not a paper tiger, but is real. So, what are we to make of this? When Albertans vote Conservative federally does it mean the independence movement is dead or does it mean that Albertans are not yet voting consistent with their real values? I believe that the latter is the case, and that it is incumbent upon Albertans to assume the responsibility of voting towards change. We must stop thinking, and voting, like Canadians. We must demand local and accountable governance, especially if our end goal is independence from Canada..In Brutus IV of the Anti-Federalist Papers we read:"It is a truth confirmed by the unerring experience of ages, that every man, and every body of men, invested with power, are ever disposed to increase it, and to acquire a superiority over every thing that stands in their way… In a large republic, the representatives are too few to know all the wants, feelings, and interests of the people… They cannot, therefore, be proper guardians of the public liberty."Even though this was written to Americans in 1787, the overall message rings true for us today. Brutus' concern was over the creation of a national government that had too much power and was too distant from the people they governed. Sound familiar?Our demand now and when Alberta leaves Canada, ought to be for local and accountable governance that serves local interests..CARPAY: Neither freedom nor democracy is destined to live forever.I know that many will point out how limited our municipal governments are already and how under-represented we are in Ottawa. This is true. However, sending Pierre Poilievre back to Ottawa will not change any of that. Yes, the YouTube shorts will be entertaining, but that is all we will get out of it.I put it before you that the coming elections in the fall will be Alberta's truest test of whether it is taking seriously its condition inside Canada and ambition to leave Canada.There must be no room for politicians, of any level, to hide anymore. There can be no quarter given. Are they loyalists to Canada, socialists and/or pursuers of their own vain glory or are they Albertans who fear God and want freedom for their people? Will they serve their constituents, or will they seek to be served while making compromises to maintain power? It must be asked and asked again of each candidate until the answer is discovered..Will they serve their constituents, or will they seek to be served while making compromises to maintain power? It must be asked and asked again of each candidate until the answer is discovered.Will municipalities vote for NDP sympathizers to be their mayors and communists for school board trustee positions? If so, Independence will be of little use to Alberta. Our problems are internal and need to be dealt with first.What happens locally across the province of Alberta this fall will set the tone not just for the next four years, but for the future of Alberta.Albertans must take seriously the role of municipal elections and local governance to break away from the tyranny of Canada's democracy. Ottawa will continue to be 2,880 km away from us regardless of these outcomes — we cannot control that..GIESBRECHT: How to fix CBC? Hire Ezra Levant.However, we can control who we elect now, what our expectations, values and priorities are. This is a message in and of itself, and it is the necessary responsibility of any people who seek liberty.Where else will our leaders come from in a free Alberta? Will they arise after the referendum and ratification of a new constitution? Will Gondek and Nenshi suddenly change their stripes? Will Jason Kenney suddenly have something to offer? No, history will not remember him graciously, if at all.We ought to be seeking new leaders now, acquainting them with the counties, people and demands of our province in the lead up to a referendum. We need to challenge the status quo and expectations of leadership now to set the precedent for the days ahead and for the next generation coming behind us. This will be true whether Alberta becomes an independent and sovereign country or if it becomes a territory of the US.We must vote locally and with the intention of finding true leaders for Alberta to attain freedom and sustain it.Ryan McMillan is a communications professional and the owner of Corsair Communications. X @ryanimcmillan