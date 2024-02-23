McMILLAN: We don’t have to invite Trudeau back, do we?

There are some people you know are lying because their lips are moving — Justin Trudeau is their mascot. So, when Trudeau claims there is no “plot by eastern bastards” well, I am personally convinced there must be a room full of them to the east and they are in fact scheming.Think about it. Was there no plot when parts of Eastern Canada received a carbon tax break, while the West is looking forward to another carbon tax increase? Just asking. But I really wish I could meet the people who believe the prime minister, because I have a bridge for sale.This is where things get a little tricky though. There is plenty of plot but there is a clear lack of intelligence supporting it. That is, for most of his tenure as prime minister — indeed, all of it — the man goes around doing things with intention alright. But, the rest of us — we're left trying to figure out the ‘why.’Remember when Trudeau took it upon himself to travel the world and show off his socks? Bright, colourful, patterned dress socks were what Trudeau thought was necessary when meeting with foreign leaders. He was like a toddler wearing boxer briefs for the first time who thought everyone should look at each character on his underwear with him at the dinner table — only Trudeau was a grown man showing off his socks to world leaders and it was not cute at all.As Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said, "Justin, we're not here to talk about your socks."Lots of plot/intention, but very little intelligence, foresight, common sense or professionalism behind the actions.Before that, Trudeau was known for his love of having his picture taken with young people. Yes, we are glad the selfie stage has passed so Trudeau could move on to bigger and better things — such as playing dress-up. He just can't turn down a good opportunity for a bit of role play and he has always been willing to go the extra mile to be in character. Trudeau is a method actor after all.Canadians, however, have given up on Trudeau playing the role of our prime minister.So, when I heard of Trudeau’s trip to Edmonton to announce millions of dollars for new housing, I really did not expect much to be honest. I mean, I expected Trudeau would do the usual thing, make promises and plans, but we all know they will somehow never happen and will end in scandal. I did, however, expect an awkward meeting between Trudeau and Smith.Trudeau, the feminist and supporter of women everywhere, certainly would not skip a meeting with Premier Smith in order to go on a radio show with Ryan Jespersen, would he?Actually, yes he would. The same man who destroyed the career of Jody Wilson-Raybould for not breaching ethics codes for him came to Alberta and refused an invitation to meet with Premier Smith.Lots of plot and intention while making time for a radio show, but little intelligence behind the actions or implications of it.Some might say this is clearly Premier Smith’s fault for recent decisions, or for not fawning over Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault’s screwball environmental insights. Clearly Trudeau is upset about how Alberta is being run and he needed to let us know it. However, Smith is our premier, and she has more support in Alberta than any other leader in any part of the country. So, snubbing her is an insult to all those who elected and support her still.It is clear that Trudeau has no regard for Alberta, our politics or our beliefs. Again, Trudeau made a point of attacking right wing politics while in Edmonton and showed his disdain for the people of Canada who disagree with him. Trudeau is supposed to be the prime minister of all Canada, not just these puatative “eastern bastards.”I wish Trudeau would follow through on his refusal to meet with Premier Smith by leaving us, our families and our oil industry alone by letting us make our own decisions in this province, free from his carbon taxes and interference.