NDP MP Leah Gazan. If she has her way, it will become illegal to criticise or dispute the narrative that the Indian Residential Schools were an unmitigated evil. Writer Jim McRae takes issue and insists that verified truth, not unsubstantiated assertion, must guide public affairs.
Since May 27, 2021 when the Kamloops Indian Residential School (IRS) story broke about mass graves, unmarked graves, reflections, anomalies, etc., and the many searches following, it seems that some Canadians “can’t handle the truth,” to borrow a phrase from Jack Nicholson in the motion picture 'A Few Good Men.'
We hear from inquiry commissioners, indigenous leaders, journalists, politicians, activists, and others that we must believe “her truth,” “his truth,” and “their truth”. This phenomenon is somewhat new. Perhaps it arose from the Me Too movement, from social media or elsewhere, but there was a time when 'the Truth' was all that was needed to help us form opinions, make important decisions, teach our children, develop public policy and live our lives.
Allegations of criminal foul play require proof, with verifiable evidence. But the test of proof beyond a reasonable doubt, and even the lesser test of balancing probabilities, now seem to have been abandoned, at least in the court of public opinion.
In that forum, those accused of foul play do not enjoy the presumption of innocence that has been essential to justice systems for hundreds of years. Byzantine emperor Justinian I (527-65) provided in his Digest: 'Ei incumbit probatio qui dicit, non qui negat:' “Proof lies on him who asserts, not on him who denies.” This principle of justice survives and is relied upon daily in courts across Canada and in other jurisdictions where truth informs verdicts.
Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) chair Murray Sinclair, a lawyer and judge, determined that Justinian’s idea should be dispensed with in favour of unsworn and unverified statements given by former IRS students, whose stories would form the basis for their compensation, and the amount of it. Cross-examination played no part in Sinclair’s system of determining truth, the truth for which his commission was named, and the truth that everyone says is required before there can be reconciliation among Indigenous and other Canadians.
Yet, unsworn, untested and unverified stories have resulted in billions of taxpayers’ dollars awarded to former IRS students as compensation for their school experiences, presented to the TRC as “their truths.” Even in courtrooms, it is usually poor form to brand anyone a “liar,” but judges make credibility findings every day. They carefully weigh the evidence before them, having listened to examination and cross- examination. They observe the demeanour and evaluate the truthfulness of the witnesses. They use logic and their legal and human skills to arrive at their best judgment about what is the actual truth.
Murray Sinclair, an experienced judge at the time of his TRC work, did none of this. Why?
Canadians are told they must believe the stories — the “truths”. They must accept the collective guilt of their cruel ancestors and without question, fork over billions to people who may or may not have been victims. Some indeed were victims, and their criminal abusers have been prosecuted, convicted and punished. There are also former IRS students who have led happy and successful lives. Many indigenous leaders went on to succeed and excel in sports, literature, art, politics, and business, and some of them dare to attribute their successes in large measure to their IRS experiences.
They dare, because of the guilt and remorse everyone is expected to feel as a result of the overall official — but false — IRS discourse.
Even if we quite carefully and secretly harbour doubt about some of the preposterous stories we’re hearing, we must remain silent about it, for fear we might offend someone’s sensibilities and be accused of denying genocide by questioning unverified stories.
Some people have lost their livelihoods for speaking out in favour of truth (Ph.D Frances Widdowson and Ph.D Jim McMurtry, to name two). Isn’t it strange that nobody has lost a job for repeating the sensational and unverified assertion that “sixteen hundred little children — little ones — innocent children have been recovered so far… We’re going to be into the thousands upon ten thousands of children found” (AFN Grand Chief RoseAnne Archibald, speaking on the BBC’s HARDtalk)?
Nobody has lost a job for repeating Murray Sinclair’s claim that the number of children who died as a result of their school experience “could be in the 15-25,000 range, and maybe even more” (CBC’s The Current.) Both of these statements are patently false, and were made to the world with no regard whatever for the profound hurt they have inflicted on indigenous families across Canada.
The statements are believed because of their “credible” sources. Neither of them has been corrected, yet anyone who questions them is the subject of ridicule, and perhaps faces future prosecution for “hate speech” should MP Leah Gazan’s proposed bill to outlaw residential school genocide denial, come to pass.
This is the new Canada, folks. Not one child missing under sinister circumstances and secretly buried has been found, yet our members of Parliament unanimously declared on October 27, 2022, without debate or research, that the residential schools policy and implementation were genocide.
What has happened to us? Have we become a cult, whereby anyone who questions its leadership is shunned, shamed, fired, persecuted and — perhaps ultimately — prosecuted? Will some perverse form of excommunication follow?
Canada’s war veterans and their children — indigenous veterans and their children especially — must be shaking their heads and wondering what their sacrifice was all about.
James C. McCrae is a former attorney general of Manitoba and Canadian citizenship judge.
While I do believe that some wrongdoing was undertaken during this time, the grave thing would be resolved simply by digging up one to prove bodies are there and not something misinterpreted on a GPR scan. However, at the back of my mind is the thought that what human being would deliberately go into something for purely evil purposes especially from a religious background? Now, perhaps my education is driving this interpretation but before we hang draw and quarter everyone who thinks differently, please provide one single piece of evidence that these are bodies that did not die of consumption to support the castigation.
Dead native children in unmarked graves serve a political purpose. It definitely serves the woke agenda, the Liberal/NDP agenda. If dead Native children really actually mattered one iota, they would be exhumed, identified, and sent to their families. Anyone who decides to leave them in an unmarked grave has a political agenda.
Dead Native Children in Unmarked Graves have only political value, no human value.
That we have 250+ unmarked graves in 1 location and no one wants to send them home to their families disgusts me. It's all a political game, and it's disgusting.
Apparently it serves the Cons agenda too. It is a very disgusting game indeed and one which Canada should be ashamed of in going along with it. !
This is a perpetual 'cash cow' for the natives and nothing more. Politicians and judges for the most part are spineless participants who don't dare to go against the fabricated stories in fear of losing their cushy jobs. Make them prove it before giving away anymore of my money.
The "Indian Industry" in Canada is no better than the Black Lies Marxists whose leader now lives in a Mansion in Beverly Hills.
They have lied to us for decades while they Cashed our Cheques . . . the entire Narrative is just Made UP !
"This land does not belong to them and they never were a 'Nation' These people's ancestors did not just appear in North America, magically out of thin air one day 40 or 50,000 years ago. They came in waves across the land/ice bridge from Asia. What's more, these waves, in many cases, were not related groups of people. They came from various places around North Eastern Asia and were from different genetic strains. In other words, the "natives of North America " are not a homogenous group of people and more importantly...they are immigrants too. Like millions of immigrants today.
The idea that the "natives" were peaceful caretakers of the land or benevolent tenants couldn't be further from the truth. The various tribes right across Canada warred on each other constantly. They were violent. Want proof? Ask the Hurons ... oh, that's right you can't. The Iroquois' wiped them out.
How about slavery that was rife among all the first nation tribes until the Europeans came and freed the slaves and put an end to this "valued cultural tradition". Is slavery peaceful and humane?
The idea that we "stole" this land from them is also ridiculous. A more technologically advanced and numerous culture invaded and conquered. This is exactly what has been happening since the dawn of humanity all around the globe. To say we "stole" their lands is just plain wrong. That is akin to saying the Saxons should return England to the Angles. Or maybe we should launch a campaign to have the Roman descendants give Italy back to the Etruscans. It is a nonsensical notion driven by the politically correct bleeding hearts, some intellectually deficient politicians and pressure on the Government from lobbying groups. Also by the Indian people. It will continue to cost this country needless and wasted trillions until we get some backbone and turn off the taps.
The only way to fix this situation is to bring them into society as equals. Getting jobs and paying taxes like the rest of us because in reality, they are no more special than any of the other numerous cultures that now call Canada home."
Orwell saw all of this so clearly.
This is what my young child wrote for his essay.
“I am descended from both British and German colonizers and murderers. The genealogist in my family boasts that our people came to North America on the Mayflower. I often wish that ship had sunk at sea so I didn’t have to wear the shame of the genocide we perpetrated upon the people of this land. But it didn’t, so I do.”
This is what lies can do to people. This should be stopped. It hurts everyone who agrees with unfounded, unexplored and unreasonable ‘truths’.
We live in post-truth world. Facts do not matter. Up is down, black is white, the burly guy with a full beard wearing a dress is a woman. In summation, we live in a post-modernist, social Marxist, progressive hellhole. And it gets worse every day.
