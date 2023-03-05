Leah Gazan

NDP MP Leah Gazan. If she has her way, it will become illegal to criticise or dispute the narrative that the Indian Residential Schools were an unmitigated evil. Writer Jim McRae takes issue and insists that verified truth, not unsubstantiated assertion, must guide public affairs.

 Courtesy of CBC

Since May 27, 2021 when the Kamloops Indian Residential School (IRS) story broke about mass graves, unmarked graves, reflections, anomalies, etc., and the many searches following, it seems that some Canadians “can’t handle the truth,” to borrow a phrase from Jack Nicholson in the motion picture 'A Few Good Men.'

We hear from inquiry commissioners, indigenous leaders, journalists, politicians, activists, and others that we must believe “her truth,” “his truth,” and “their truth”. This phenomenon is somewhat new. Perhaps it arose from the Me Too movement, from social media or elsewhere, but there was a time when 'the Truth' was all that was needed to help us form opinions, make important decisions, teach our children, develop public policy and live our lives.

Tags

Recommended for you

(8) comments

guest356
guest356

While I do believe that some wrongdoing was undertaken during this time, the grave thing would be resolved simply by digging up one to prove bodies are there and not something misinterpreted on a GPR scan. However, at the back of my mind is the thought that what human being would deliberately go into something for purely evil purposes especially from a religious background? Now, perhaps my education is driving this interpretation but before we hang draw and quarter everyone who thinks differently, please provide one single piece of evidence that these are bodies that did not die of consumption to support the castigation.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

Dead native children in unmarked graves serve a political purpose. It definitely serves the woke agenda, the Liberal/NDP agenda. If dead Native children really actually mattered one iota, they would be exhumed, identified, and sent to their families. Anyone who decides to leave them in an unmarked grave has a political agenda.

Dead Native Children in Unmarked Graves have only political value, no human value.

That we have 250+ unmarked graves in 1 location and no one wants to send them home to their families disgusts me. It's all a political game, and it's disgusting.

Report Add Reply
retiredpop
retiredpop

Apparently it serves the Cons agenda too. It is a very disgusting game indeed and one which Canada should be ashamed of in going along with it. !

Report Add Reply
retiredpop
retiredpop

This is a perpetual 'cash cow' for the natives and nothing more. Politicians and judges for the most part are spineless participants who don't dare to go against the fabricated stories in fear of losing their cushy jobs. Make them prove it before giving away anymore of my money.

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

The "Indian Industry" in Canada is no better than the Black Lies Marxists whose leader now lives in a Mansion in Beverly Hills.

They have lied to us for decades while they Cashed our Cheques . . . the entire Narrative is just Made UP !

"This land does not belong to them and they never were a 'Nation' These people's ancestors did not just appear in North America, magically out of thin air one day 40 or 50,000 years ago. They came in waves across the land/ice bridge from Asia. What's more, these waves, in many cases, were not related groups of people. They came from various places around North Eastern Asia and were from different genetic strains. In other words, the "natives of North America " are not a homogenous group of people and more importantly...they are immigrants too. Like millions of immigrants today.

The idea that the "natives" were peaceful caretakers of the land or benevolent tenants couldn't be further from the truth. The various tribes right across Canada warred on each other constantly. They were violent. Want proof? Ask the Hurons ... oh, that's right you can't. The Iroquois' wiped them out.

How about slavery that was rife among all the first nation tribes until the Europeans came and freed the slaves and put an end to this "valued cultural tradition". Is slavery peaceful and humane?

The idea that we "stole" this land from them is also ridiculous. A more technologically advanced and numerous culture invaded and conquered. This is exactly what has been happening since the dawn of humanity all around the globe. To say we "stole" their lands is just plain wrong. That is akin to saying the Saxons should return England to the Angles. Or maybe we should launch a campaign to have the Roman descendants give Italy back to the Etruscans. It is a nonsensical notion driven by the politically correct bleeding hearts, some intellectually deficient politicians and pressure on the Government from lobbying groups. Also by the Indian people. It will continue to cost this country needless and wasted trillions until we get some backbone and turn off the taps.

The only way to fix this situation is to bring them into society as equals. Getting jobs and paying taxes like the rest of us because in reality, they are no more special than any of the other numerous cultures that now call Canada home."

Report Add Reply
Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

Orwell saw all of this so clearly.

Report Add Reply
carole
carole

This is what my young child wrote for his essay.

“I am descended from both British and German colonizers and murderers. The genealogist in my family boasts that our people came to North America on the Mayflower. I often wish that ship had sunk at sea so I didn’t have to wear the shame of the genocide we perpetrated upon the people of this land. But it didn’t, so I do.”

This is what lies can do to people. This should be stopped. It hurts everyone who agrees with unfounded, unexplored and unreasonable ‘truths’.

Report Add Reply
free the west
free the west

We live in post-truth world. Facts do not matter. Up is down, black is white, the burly guy with a full beard wearing a dress is a woman. In summation, we live in a post-modernist, social Marxist, progressive hellhole. And it gets worse every day.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.