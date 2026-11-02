Opinion

MCTEAGUE: Carney wants to join the EU — Canadians can’t afford it

High energy prices, lost jobs, and a failing economy are just the beginning of ‘ever closer association.’
Mark Carney’s push for closer EU ties raises questions about energy costs and Canadian affordability.
Mark Carney’s push for closer EU ties raises questions about energy costs and Canadian affordability.Image courtesy of AI
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Carbon Tax
European Union
Unemployment
Mark Carney
Opinion
Opinion Column
failing economy and rising inflation
Associate member EU
high energy prices