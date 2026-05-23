Opinion

MCTEAGUE: Carney's pipeline permission slip doesn't address our deeper problems

While the UAE builds with urgency, Ottawa’s carbon taxes, net-zero conditions, and regulatory delays keep Canada’s resource economy trapped in political limbo.
Carney's pipeline dilemma
Carney's pipeline dilemmaWS Canva
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Mark Carney
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