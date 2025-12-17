Opinion

MCTEAGUE: Mortgaging Canada's energy future — the hidden costs of the Carney-Smith pipeline deal

A pipeline to nowhere. How Ottawa’s green demands turn Alberta’s promise into a costly mirage.
Pipeline
PipelinePhoto generated by Grok AI
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Alberta
Danielle Smith
Federal Government
Pipeline
Mark Carney
Opinion
Opinion Column
MOU agreement

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news