MCTEAGUE: Mortgaging Canada's energy future — the hidden costs of the Carney-Smith pipeline deal

Dan McTeague is President of Canadians for Affordable Energy.Much of the commentary on the Carney-Smith pipeline Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has focused on the question of whether or not the proposed pipeline will ever get built. That's an important topic, and one that deserves to be examined — whether, as John Robson, of the indispensable Climate Discussion Nexus, predicted, "opposition from the government of British Columbia and aboriginal groups, and the skittishness of the oil industry about investing in a major project in Canada, will kill [the pipeline] dead."But I'm going to ask a different question: Would it even be worth building this pipeline on the terms Ottawa is forcing on Alberta?.If you squint, the MOU might look like a victory on paper. Ottawa suspends the oil and gas emissions cap, proposes an exemption from the West Coast tanker ban, and lays the groundwork for the construction of one (though only one) million barrels per day pipeline to tidewater. But in return, Alberta must agree to jack its industrial carbon tax up from $95 to $130 per tonne at a minimum, while committing to tens of billions in carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) spending, including the $16.5 billion Pathways Alliance megaproject.Here’s the part none of the project’s boosters seem to want to mention: those concessions will make the production of Canadian hydrocarbon energy significantly more expensive..As economist Jack Mintz has explained, the industrial carbon tax hike alone adds more than $5 USD per barrel of Canadian crude to marginal production costs — the costs that matter when companies decide whether to invest in new production. Layer on the CCUS requirements and you get another $1.20–$3 per barrel for mining projects and $3.60–$4.80 for steam-assisted operations.While roughly 62% of the capital cost of carbon capture is to be covered by taxpayers — another problem with the agreement, I might add — the remainder is covered by the industry, and thus, eventually, consumers.Total damage: somewhere between $6.40 and $10 US per barrel. Perhaps more."Ultimately," the Fraser Institute explains, "this will widen the competitiveness gap between Alberta and many other jurisdictions, such as the United States," that don't hamstring their energy producers in this way..Producers in Texas and Oklahoma, not to mention Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, or Russia, aren't paying a dime in equivalent carbon taxes or mandatory CCUS bills. They're not so masochistic.American refiners won't pay a "low-carbon premium" for Canadian crude. They'll just buy cheaper oil or ramp up their own production.In short, a shiny new pipe is worthless if the extra cost makes barrels of our oil so expensive that no one will want them..And that doesn't even touch on the problem for the domestic market, where the higher production cost will be passed onto Canadian consumers in the form of higher gas and diesel prices, home heating costs, and an elevated cost of everyday goods, like groceries.Either way, Canadians lose.So, concludes Mintz, "The big problem for a new oil pipeline isn't getting BC or First Nation acceptance. Rather, it's smothering the industry's competitiveness by layering on carbon pricing and decarbonization costs that most competing countries don't charge.".Meanwhile, lurking underneath this whole discussion is the MOU's ultimate Achilles' heel: net-zero. The MOU proudly declares that “Canada and Alberta remain committed to achieving Net-Zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.” As Vaclav Smil documented in a recent study of Net-Zero, global fossil-fuel use has risen 55% since the 1997 Kyoto agreement, despite trillions spent on subsidies and regulations. Fossil fuels still supply 82% of the world’s energy. .With these numbers in mind, the idea that Canada can unilaterally decarbonize its largest export industry in 25 years is delusional.This deal doesn’t secure Canada’s energy future. It mortgages it. We are trading market access for self-inflicted costs that will shrink production, scare off capital, and cut into the profitability of any potential pipeline. Affordable energy, good jobs, and national prosperity shouldn't require surrendering to net-zero fantasy..If Ottawa were serious about making Canada an energy superpower, it would scrap the anti-resource laws outright, kill the carbon taxes, and let our world-class oil and gas compete on merit. Instead, we've been handed a backroom MOU which, for the cost of one pipeline — if that! — guarantees higher costs today and smothers the industry that is the backbone of the Canadian economy.This MOU isn't salvation. It's a prescription for Canadian decline.Dan McTeague is President of Canadians for Affordable Energy.