Opinion

MCTEAGUE: Ottawa’s hidden windfall — how high gas prices are boosting tax revenues during Canada’s energy crisis

As fuel costs surge, governments collect more GST and HST — raising questions about tax relief, affordability, and policy failures in Canada’s energy sector.
Gas Pump
Gas PumpTom Fletcher photo
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