Opinion

MCTEAGUE: Suspending the gas tax won’t fix Canada’s fuel price crisis

Canada’s temporary gas tax relief is political window dressing. If Ottawa wants to bring down gasoline and diesel prices, it needs to tackle GST, costly regulations, and the policies driving up energy costs.
Gas tax with band aid
Gas tax with band aidImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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