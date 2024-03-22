Opinion

McTEAGUE: The Carbon Tax is part of a bigger plan to change the way you live

If the Trudeau Liberals have their way, we will have to learn to be grateful for less... less food, less heat in our houses and less personal freedom when we can't afford to drive. One-time Liberal MP Dan McTeague speculates on what the real goal of the ever-rising Carbon Tax might be, and concludes the goal is to make it too expensive for Canadians to live the way they do now
If the Trudeau Liberals have their way, we will have to learn to be grateful for less... less food, less heat in our houses and less personal freedom when we can't afford to drive. One-time Liberal MP Dan McTeague speculates on what the real goal of the ever-rising Carbon Tax might be, and concludes the goal is to make it too expensive for Canadians to live the way they do now Western Standard/Canva
Loading content, please wait...
Prime Minister Trudeau
Wef
Andrew Furey
April 1 carbon tax hike

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news