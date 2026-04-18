Opinion

MCTEAGUE: The EV mandate — rebranded and now made in China

Canada’s ‘new’ EV policy explained. How emissions targets could still force EV mandates and boost China.
Tesla EV
Tesla EVShaun Polczer
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China
Electric Vehicles
Opinion
Opinion Column
Chinese EVs

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