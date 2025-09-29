McTEAGUE: To end the trade war, scrap the EV mandate

Dan McTeague is President of Canadians for Affordable Energy.To anyone who thought that the Liberals’ decision to postpone enforcement of their Electric Vehicle (EV) mandate by one year was part of a well-thought-out plan to get that disastrous program back on track, well, every day brings with it news that you were wrong. In fact, the whole project seems to be coming apart at the seams.Here’s the latest crisis Mark Carney and his carnival of ideologues are having to deal with. Late last year, the Liberal party instituted a 100% tariff on Chinese-made EVs. The idea was to protect the Canadian EV industry from China dumping their vehicles into our country, at prices far lower than Canadian companies can afford due to their massive state subsidies. This has been a major problem in the EU, which is also attempting to force a transition to EVs.But Beijing wasn’t going to take that lying down. Taking advantage of Western environmentalist sentiment is an important part of their economic plans — see, for instance, how they’ve cornered the global solar panel market, though the factories making them are powered by massive amounts of coal. So they retaliated with a 75% duty on Canadian canola seed and a 100% tariff on canola oil and canola meal. .MacLEOD: Alberta’s exclusion — A masterclass in political framing.This was big enough to really hurt Canadian farmers, and Ottawa was forced to respond with more than $300 million in new relief programs for canola producers. Even so, our farmers have warned that short-term relief from the government will do little if the tariffs are here for the long-term.With pressure on Carney mounting, his Industry Minister Melanie Joly announced that the government was “looking at” dropping tariffs on Chinese EVs in the hope that China would ease off on their canola tariffs.That may be good news for canola producers, but how about the automotive companies? They've grown increasingly unhappy with the EV mandate, as Canadian consumers have been slow to embrace them, and they've been confronted with the prospect of paying significant fines unless they raise prices on the gas-and-diesel driven vehicles which consumers actually want to make the EVs that they don't really want more attractive..That's the context for Brian Kingston, CEO of the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association, saying that dropping these tariffs "would be a disaster." "China has engaged in state-supported industrial policy to create massive overcapacity in EV production, and that plan is coming to fruition now," Kingston said. "When you combine that with weak labour and environmental standards, Chinese manufacturers are not competing with Canadian, American, or Mexican manufacturers on a level playing field. We simply cannot allow those vehicles to be dumped into the Canadian market.”The auto manufacturers Kingston represents are understandably upset about suddenly having to compete with underpriced Chinese EVs. After all, with the government forcing everyone to buy a product they really don’t want, are most people going to patriotically pay more for that product, or will they just grab whichever one is cheaper? I know which one I think is more likely.And then there’s a related problem — the federal and provincial governments have “invested” somewhere in the neighborhood of $52.5 billion to make Canada a cog in the global EV supply chain. In response to Joly's announcement, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who has gone "all in" on EVs, wrote an open letter to the prime minister saying that canceling the tariffs would mean losing out on that "investment," and put 157,000 Canadian automotive jobs at risk. .Now, it's worth noting that automakers all over Ontario have already been cutting jobs while scaling back their EV pledges. So even with the tariffs, this "investment" hasn't been paying out particularly well. Keeping them in place just to save Doug Ford's bacon seems like the worst of all options.But it seems to me that the key to untangling this whole mess has been the option I've been advocating from the beginning: repeal the EV mandate. That makes Canada less of a mark for China. It benefits the taxpayers by not incentivising our provincial and federal governments to throw good money after bad, attempting to subsidize companies to protect a shrinking number of EV manufacturing jobs.The heart of this trade war is an entirely artificial demand for EVs. Removing the mandate from the equation would lower the stakes. In the end, the best policy is to trust Canadians to make their own decisions. Let the market decide.Dan McTeague is President of Canadians for Affordable Energy.