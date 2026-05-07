Opinion

MCTEAGUE: We're going to regret embracing Chinese ‘green’ tech

As the EU blocks Chinese energy technology over blackout and espionage risks, Mark Carney is deepening Canada’s dependence on Beijing in the name of ‘diversification.’
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