MELANSON: If you like Hamas in Gaza, you'll love Land Back in Canada

The dangers lurking in the Land Back movement
North America has its own 'anti-colonialist' movements, writes Michael Melanson. Canadians should pay attention to a bigger picture coming into focus around them.
