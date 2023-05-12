John Hurt as Winston Smith

Sir John Hurt portrays Winston Smith in the 1984 20th Century Fox production of George Orwell's 1984. Smith's job in the authoritarian government for which he worked was in the Ministry of Truth. Writer Peter Menzies argues that with the Liberal government's expected 'Online Harms' bill, things will trend towards attempting to control thoughts, much as George Orwell imagined.

 Courtesy of 20th Century Fox

Canada’s war on the core liberties of its citizens — freedom to think what they want, believe in what they want and express themselves accordingly — is about to escalate in ways that just a few years ago no one would have thought possible.

First up is news that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government is confirming its commitment to escalating online censorship by creating a “Digital Safety Commissioner” with the power to order platforms such as Twitter and Facebook to take down content it deems “lawful, but awful” or otherwise offends its sensibilities.

