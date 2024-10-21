MERLE: Here's why Balgonie female changing room scandal is a game-changer for parents rights

Lise Merle is running for school board in Regina, in November's municipal electionsIt's long been argued that the vapid entitlement of sexual minorities was galloping over the sex-based rights of biological females. The Balgonie Grade 7 Female Changing Room Scandal unequivocally confirmed it. In a groundbreaking piece published by the Western Standard, numerous Balgonie parents came forward to share the indignities being suffered by their daughters. Parents emphasized the utter distress of their girls, forced to share a changing room — during puberty, no less — with a pair of biological boys. Or, given the choice to self-exclude and use the gender-neutral changing room..EXCLUSIVE: Sask school allows boys in Grade 7 female changing room, parents outraged.After a month of politely raising their concerns with all levels of Prairie Valley School Division bureaucrats, the parents hesitantly reached out to the media. They were rewarded for their bravery by being stonewalled, gaslit, insulted, and denigrated. Only when it became public knowledge that the two boys were the sons of Sask NDP MLA Jared Clarke, did the whole sordid tale come sharply into focus..Sask NDP MLA behind push to put both his transitioning children into female changing room.Could this be the reason Carla Beck's NDP has been so stubbornly attached to the trans victim narrative? Because one (or more) of their own is participating in this grand charade? Yes. Could it also be that the NDP and Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation have been so head locked in a self-congratulatory validation circle that they can't see the writing on the (gender-neutral bathroom) wall? Also yes. We're watching in real-time as the whole far-left woke machine lurches into action, frothing at the mouth with false cries of gender-based rights violations, nebulous threats of "harm," and near guarantees of "trauma." Yawn. Since last October, when the Saskatchewan Parents Bill of Rights was enshrined in law, we've seen this same performance play out like a sick circus carousel: Trans activists get told 'no,' trans activists fall down kicking and screaming, the NDP shrieks "vulnerable and marginalized," and Canada's corrupt federally funded media validates. Wash, rinse, repeat..Parents, children, and the common-sense public watch with a compounding sense of disbelief and an increasing awareness that it's all gone too far and that something must be done. Not only are gender nonconforming students not vulnerable nor marginalized, but they are perhaps the most privileged cohort of students ever to have existed. File Prairie Valley School Division's staggeringly tone-deaf displacement of their female students as Exhibit 1..Moe plans ‘biological sex’ changing room policy for schools.The Sask Party's recent decision to limit access to school changing rooms based on biological reality is a great start in protecting the sex-based rights and dignity of girls and a return to acceptable societal norms. But prepare to normalize the Notwithstanding clause, friends. Many (many) more wildly popular and common sense decisions will be required of our provincial and federal governments. Not only to fortify parental rights but also to undo the harm done to our families, our communities, and our society. We should reserve at least some empathy for those responsible for this mess. Very few of us could have predicted how toxic Canadian kindness would one day be used against us. Conversely, we should have no empathy for those still defending this travesty. Least deserving are the staff, bureaucrats, school divisions and school trustees who remain arrogantly complicit..Prairie Valley School Division sends email supporting boys in female changing room.It's abundantly clear that the Saskatchewan NDP and their proxies at the STF would gladly trample over the sex-based rights of 160 of our girls rather than burst the bubble of delusion Jared Clarke has been raising his biological sons in. Dear Saskatchewan, in our provincial election on October 28 and again for our municipal election on November 13, it's time we put a pin in it..Sask political party leaders clash over female changing room controversy in schools.Lise Merle is running for school board in Regina, in November's municipal elections.