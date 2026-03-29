Opinion

MICHELL: Jet lag, Canadian-style — the case for airline deregulation

Ryanair flies London to Geneva for $49 — so why does Calgary to Vancouver cost four times more? Blame Ottawa's outdated sky laws.
WestJet plane at YYC
WestJet plane at YYCScreenshot: YouTube
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Air Canada
Westjet
Airplanes
Aviation
Opinion
Opinion Column

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news