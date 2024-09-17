Mark Carney... as a corporate titan, he's too close to shareholder interests to also be advising the Liberals on economic policy, writes MP Michelle Rempel-Garner. And he shouldn't be allowed to use Canada Pension Plan assets in a new fund he's touting. Screenshot: YouTube

Opinion MICHELLE REMPEL-GARNER: Exposing the Carney appointment's massive conflict of interest Hands off grandma’s pension, 'Carbon Tax Carney'