Opinion

MILKE: Criminalizing residential school 'denialism' would silence indigenous voices, too

Many First Nations people have provided important nuance to the debate. Their views should not be made illegal
NDP Member of Parliament Leah Gazan sponsored a House of Commons motion to call Canada's Indian Residential Schools an act of genocide. It passed unanimously. This is a mistake, says the Aristotle Foundation's Mark Milke; it would silence indigenous people who have recorded their positive experiences of the schools, as well as others.
NDP Member of Parliament Leah Gazan sponsored a House of Commons motion to call Canada's Indian Residential Schools an act of genocide. It passed unanimously. This is a mistake, says the Aristotle Foundation's Mark Milke; it would silence indigenous people who have recorded their positive experiences of the schools, as well as others. Western Standard files
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Canadian Indian Residential School System
NDP MP Leah Gazan
Some indigenous people report positive experiences at IRS

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news