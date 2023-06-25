Sir John A Macdonald

“Your rights take priority over those of the state… The collectivity is not the bearer of rights: it receives the rights it exercises from the citizens.”

— Pierre Trudeau, Cité Libre dinner speech, Montreal, October 1992

retiredpop

As much as western Canadians despised Pierre Trudeau we must acknowledge that he was an intelligent person unlike his spawn who is now PM. Justin Trudeau does not recognize individual liberty ahead of the state as evidenced in almost everything he touches.

