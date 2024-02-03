Opinion

MILKE: Trudeau and Trump are shredding our democracies and norms

Trump and Trudeau — both damaging the institutions of freedom
Trump and Trudeau — both damaging the institutions of freedomCBC video grab
Loading content, please wait...
Conflict Of Interest Act
Donald J Trump
Jody Wilson Raybould
Church Burnings
Hamas
SNC Lavalin Affair
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau
Rule Of Law
Justice Mosley

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news