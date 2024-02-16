Opinion

MILTIMORE: How a plastic bags ban backfired badly

When the Trudeau Liberals banned plastic bags at grocery stores they thought they were striking a blow for the environment. But as the US state of New Jersey discovered, seemingly attractive simple solutions often have unintended and damaging consequences
When the Trudeau Liberals banned plastic bags at grocery stores they thought they were striking a blow for the environment. But as the US state of New Jersey discovered, seemingly attractive simple solutions often have unintended and damaging consequencesJulia Reihs/Kut
Loading content, please wait...
Single Use Plastics
New Jersey
increased consumption of plastic bags
American Institute for Economic Research

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news