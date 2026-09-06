Opinion

MINDERHOUD: Canada’s cultural amnesia — Christianity built a nation we no longer recognize

We’ve traded our historical Christian foundation for secular amnesia, forgetting the spiritual and social glue that actually held Canada together.
Canada is a Christian country
Canada is a Christian countryImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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