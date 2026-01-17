Opinion

MINDERHOUD: From mothers and fathers to polyamorous families — BC’s assault on the traditional family

How “modernizing” family law replaces the child’s right to parents with the state’s power to redefine family.
Polyamorous family
Polyamorous familyImage courtesy of Grok
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bc
British Columbia
West Coast
Father
Family Law
Mother
Polyamory
Opinion
Opinion Column
polyamorous families

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news