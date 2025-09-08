Opinion

MINDERHOUD: When conservatives concede the classroom to gender identity warriors

Parental rights betrayed: The unspoken surrender of Ontario’s Conservatives to classroom gender ideology
An all gender bathroom sign
An all gender bathroom sign Courtesy BBC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Ontario
Doug Ford
Education Act
Gender Identity
Classrooms
Curriculum
Gender Ideology
Opinion
Opinion Column
Parents Bill of Rights
levi minderhoud
Reformed Political Action

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news