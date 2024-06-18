Opinion

MOHAMED: B.C.’s provincial health officer should be fired

The views of BC's Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry regarding the safe supply of illicit drugs are no longer in accord with the direction of the government she serves. Writer Rahim Mohammed says it's time for her to go.
The views of BC's Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry regarding the safe supply of illicit drugs are no longer in accord with the direction of the government she serves. Writer Rahim Mohammed says it's time for her to go.Wiki Commons
Loading content, please wait...
“safe supply” policy
Dr. Bonnie Henry

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news