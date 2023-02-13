Inflation is here and all across the nation, public sector unions are smelling money. As year-over-year inflation rises to levels not seen in more than three decades, union negotiators are digging in their heels with truly exorbitant demands for wage and benefit hikes. This is madness. To wit:
The Public Service Alliance of Canada’s (PSAC) “operational services group,” which represents 10,400 federal building maintenance and service workers, is asking for a 47% raise in total compensation over the next three years, an outcome that would leave taxpayers on the hook for more than $370-million.
Across-the-board, the PSAC is seeking pay and benefit increases for its 120,000 members that would cost taxpayers nearly $10 billion over the next three years.
The 35,000-member Union of Taxation Employees is demanding a 30% wage hike over the next three years. The union has threatened to go on strike, just in time for tax season.
Tax collectors screwing over taxpayers. It doesn’t get any more Canadian than that!
Significantly however, federal unions aren’t the only ones getting in on the action. The provincial labour reps are presenting their ask. Last fall for example, a union representing 55,000 Ontario educational support workers demanded an eye-popping 11.7% annual wage increase from the Ford government, prompting stunned Premier Doug Ford to invoke the notwithstanding clause of Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms. (The education workers later settled for a still sizeable 14.4% increase over four years.)
Robert Hickey, a labour relations expert at Queen’s University, says these steep wage demands are a sign of things to come for collective bargaining across Canada.
“The bargaining environment has been fundamentally changed by inflation,” Hinkley told the CBC in a recent interview.
Albertans should therefore buckle up for what are sure to be a turbulent series of labour negotiations.
Both the Alberta Nurses Union (ANU) and the Alberta Union of Public Employees (AUPE) are set to return to the bargaining table next year.
The Alberta Teachers’ Association’s contract will be up by around the middle of the next premier’s term in office.
Whoever wins the provincial election on May 29th will be tempted to use Alberta’s latest resource windfall, expected to bring over $28 billion into the provincial coffers this year, to placate the province’s rapacious public sector unions. This after all would be far more pleasant than the alternative course of public sniping, labour demonstrations, and possible strikes.
Past experience (and common sense) tell us that Rachel Notley would be likely to quickly succumb to this temptation were she to become premier once again.
After all, one-time labour lawyer Notley has a record of growing the public sector when she had the chance. That was the lean stretch between 2015 and 2019: She managed to grow public sector employment by more than 20% during her first three years as premier. (Private-sector employment decreased by 3% over the same period.) This worked out to roughly 20,000 new public sector jobs each year.
If Notley was such a steadfast ally to the public sector during a multi-year economic downturn, imagine what she’ll do with a near $30 billion windfall and an unrestrained chequebook?
The prospect of a second Notley premiership undoubtedly has Alberta’s public employees salivating. The 9-in-10 Albertan workers who do not belong to a public sector union however, won’t be so lucky.
“Who do you most trust to manage Alberta’s resource windfall?” is the only ballot question that matters heading into May’s provincial election. Do we allow the windfall to be cannibalized by exorbitant public sector wage and benefit hikes, or do we invest the nest egg in paying down the province’s debt and spurring more broad-based economic prosperity?
This is the question all Albertans should be asking themselves as they prepare to head to the polls.
Rahim Mohamed is a freelance writer based in Calgary.
(8) comments
Another term of Rachel Nutley and the NDP would be bad news for Alberta. Nutley would work with Ottawa to destroy our oil & gas sector while only paying it lip service. She would also massively increase healthcare spending while destroying any moves to using private contractors. This coupled with a massive increase in pay to unions and the growth of the public sector and the destruction of the oil & gas sector would result in more deficit spending rather than surplus budgets. It is clear that Nutley and the NDP won't fight for Albertans against Ottawa and are hell bent on destroying Alberta as a whole and turning it into a socialist hell hole.
Before the election of the UCP with Jason Kenny as leader I researched the provincial employee increase during Notleys’ first year as Premier. The number was 45,000. I think the writer has found some other stats which seem a little more generous to the NDP. In any case she has a strong affiliation to unions and would absolutely cave and blow any oil & gas income increase on unreasonable union demands and any number of other failures she can come up with. She will follow that, with a provincial sales tax, personal income tax increase, increased business taxes, re- impose the provincial gas tax at a higher rate than it was at before being removed by the UCP, and anything with government fees for service will cost more. If that’s what you want in this province go ahead and vote NDP in May.
Unions are totally unjustifiable in monopoly situations. This is doubly so when the monopoly is a government one ... or a government mandated one. In this case, the employer--read government--cannot go out of business, which is a real possibility in the private sector if union demands price the business out of the market. The government simply confiscates whatever it needs via taxes.
I suggest disbanding public service unions and let the private sector determine public sector compensation indirectly as being whatever the government has to pay to keep public servants from quitting in large numbers to take jobs in the private sector.
Time to get rid of money grubbing unions! These clowns are not your friends. I know, I was in a union for over 20 years, paid thousands in dues, then when I needed their help they were invisible. Really they weren’t hard to find they were in the companies back pocket!
Standard opera rating practise for unions, all talk and can we raise your dues! Get rid of them they are parasites!
As Notley so well demonstrated in her 4 long years in office, under her, there would be no windfall. Just like her bosses in Ottawa, the only employment gained was through the major growth of ( mostly ) non productive sponges..er, civil servants. The only success these morons ever had was to chase legitimate business out of the province / country. Twenty thousand jobs per year, that's a lot of vote buying
God help us if Notley gets in.
Long past time to pass Right to Work legislation in Alberta.
Make Union Membership OPTIONAL . . .
Left Coast. I am with you but that is a really tall order.
What I would like to see (.... perhaps after the spring election?) is union members allowed to determine if their dues will be donated to ANY political party or a P.A.C. without their consent.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.