Rachel Notley

Rachel Notley — Could she be trusted not to give away the farm?

Inflation is here and all across the nation, public sector unions are smelling money. As year-over-year inflation rises to levels not seen in more than three decades, union negotiators are digging in their heels with truly exorbitant demands for wage and benefit hikes. This is madness. To wit:

The Public Service Alliance of Canada’s (PSAC) “operational services group,” which represents 10,400 federal building maintenance and service workers, is asking for a 47% raise in total compensation over the next three years, an outcome that would leave taxpayers on the hook for more than $370-million.

rianc
rianc

Another term of Rachel Nutley and the NDP would be bad news for Alberta. Nutley would work with Ottawa to destroy our oil & gas sector while only paying it lip service. She would also massively increase healthcare spending while destroying any moves to using private contractors. This coupled with a massive increase in pay to unions and the growth of the public sector and the destruction of the oil & gas sector would result in more deficit spending rather than surplus budgets. It is clear that Nutley and the NDP won't fight for Albertans against Ottawa and are hell bent on destroying Alberta as a whole and turning it into a socialist hell hole.

guest854
guest854

Before the election of the UCP with Jason Kenny as leader I researched the provincial employee increase during Notleys’ first year as Premier. The number was 45,000. I think the writer has found some other stats which seem a little more generous to the NDP. In any case she has a strong affiliation to unions and would absolutely cave and blow any oil & gas income increase on unreasonable union demands and any number of other failures she can come up with. She will follow that, with a provincial sales tax, personal income tax increase, increased business taxes, re- impose the provincial gas tax at a higher rate than it was at before being removed by the UCP, and anything with government fees for service will cost more. If that’s what you want in this province go ahead and vote NDP in May.

Jim Mason
Jim Mason

Unions are totally unjustifiable in monopoly situations. This is doubly so when the monopoly is a government one ... or a government mandated one. In this case, the employer--read government--cannot go out of business, which is a real possibility in the private sector if union demands price the business out of the market. The government simply confiscates whatever it needs via taxes.

I suggest disbanding public service unions and let the private sector determine public sector compensation indirectly as being whatever the government has to pay to keep public servants from quitting in large numbers to take jobs in the private sector.

ljstd007
ljstd007

Time to get rid of money grubbing unions! These clowns are not your friends. I know, I was in a union for over 20 years, paid thousands in dues, then when I needed their help they were invisible. Really they weren’t hard to find they were in the companies back pocket!

Standard opera rating practise for unions, all talk and can we raise your dues! Get rid of them they are parasites!

gtkeough
gtkeough

As Notley so well demonstrated in her 4 long years in office, under her, there would be no windfall. Just like her bosses in Ottawa, the only employment gained was through the major growth of ( mostly ) non productive sponges..er, civil servants. The only success these morons ever had was to chase legitimate business out of the province / country. Twenty thousand jobs per year, that's a lot of vote buying

retiredpop
retiredpop

God help us if Notley gets in.

Left Coast
Left Coast

Long past time to pass Right to Work legislation in Alberta.

Make Union Membership OPTIONAL . . .

Richard Bilovus
Richard Bilovus

Left Coast. I am with you but that is a really tall order.

What I would like to see (.... perhaps after the spring election?) is union members allowed to determine if their dues will be donated to ANY political party or a P.A.C. without their consent.

