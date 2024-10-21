Opinion

FOURNIER: More coal should be the goal

Canadians have been duped on coal, which remains a prerequisite for modern life
Staying warm when it's winter outside... coal-powered electricity is more dependable than any of the alternatives when temperatures plunge deep
Staying warm when it's winter outside... coal-powered electricity is more dependable than any of the alternatives when temperatures plunge deepAI/CANVA generated image
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
vulnerability of natural gas pipelines at very low temperatures
Chinese ramping up coal production
Alberta closed last coal-fired electricity generator

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news