MORGAN: Alberta must embrace AI data centres or be left behind

The advent of AI is an inescapable reality. It will change the world as we know it, and we don’t exactly know how. It's already impacting our day-to-day life, and its exponential growth in scope and power has raised some valid concerns from people. The world’s political, social, and economic structures must evolve quickly to try to adapt to the changes AI is bringing. Having discussions on how to best regulate and mitigate impacts from AI is essential. Trying to block the construction of data centres as a response is pointless though, and that is the tactic some folks are taking in Alberta.Whether one is enthusiastic about AI or one is horrified by it, it must be accepted that it isn’t going away. We will be better served in trying to maintain control over it than trying to stop it from expanding, and it brings many benefits. In particular, data centres can bring enormous economic benefits to regions, and Alberta is perfectly placed to host them.Opponents to AI data centres have worked themselves into an almost hysterical response to them, and the misinformation about these facilities has been getting rampant.Data centres are just large hubs full of computer processors. They do demand a large load of energy, but so do any other large industrial projects. As with other industrial facilities, they utilize some water, but no more so than any other electrical generating station. The proposed Meta facility in Alberta will be using a closed-loop cooling system, which means it won’t be draining water from the area.As far as power goes, Alberta has it in abundance. People falsely claim the facility would increase demand and cause local electric bills to rise. These facilities aren’t tapping into the existing power grid in Alberta. They will set up their own generating facilities using Alberta’s natural gas, which we have in abundance. The gas used in electrical generation now is based on world prices. Even if we increase domestic consumption through data centres, the impact on prices will be negligible..What I find ironic is how so many people who have stridently demanded that Alberta upgrade its oil into finished products in the province rather than pipelining it out are suddenly supporting pipelining our natural gas out of the province rather than using it right here for a value-added industry. We should be both exporting our natural gas and using it here, which is exactly what these data centres let us do.The footprint of these data centres is no larger than that of any large electrical generating plant. They won’t be eating up millions of acres of farmland, and the Meta one is going into an area that was always zoned for industrial use. These aren’t sprawling facilities. If you want to see those, check out the solar generation fields in Southern Alberta.Likewise, issues with noise and power use will be no more difficult to manage than we do with countless compressor stations for major pipelines around the province. None of this sort of development and the associated controls is unprecedented.Alberta is perfectly placed to host these facilities. The cool climate reduces the need for as much power use, the peaceful environment reduces security needs, the skilled workforce is already here, the natural gas is plentiful, and we have the space. People have waxed on about the need to diversify the economy for decades, and here is a perfect opportunity..Yes, AI will cause a transformational shift in the world. Some jobs will be lost, and some professions will vanish. To fight this, though, is akin to banning auto manufacturing to protect the horse-and-buggy market. The world will change around you; the jobs will still change, and you will be poorly placed to cope with it. AI centres aren’t high in labour use, but they are high in revenue generation, and the billions they will bring into the local economy will serve the province well.We need not dive into constructing AI facilities with wild abandon. We have environmental controls and must maintain some regulation. We would be foolish to shun these facilities, though, and if we drag our feet in approving them, we will lose the chance.Trying to stop the development of AI by hindering local data centres will be about as effective as trying to stop oil and gas use worldwide by hindering Alberta’s oilfield. We could stop local development, but it will only push it outward. We would still be impacted by AI as much as ever, but the benefits from the data centres would be enjoyed elsewhere.We can get on board with change, or we can be left behind. Data centres are offering Alberta a golden opportunity, and we must embrace it.