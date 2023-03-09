Gonzales flag
Come and Take it

The first battle of the Texas Revolution was fought near the colony of Gonzales Texas in 1835. Mexican authorities demanded Gonzales give up their lone cannon to the state. Settlers from Gonzales defiantly responded "Come and take it!" Mexican soldiers were dispatched to take the cannon, a skirmish ensued, and they left the scene beaten up and without the cannon. The town proudly displays the flag created for that battle today. 

Alberta's dispute with Ottawa over the proposed federal seizure of firearms isn't as dramatic as that of Gonzales during the Texas Revolution of course. We are not on the brink of civil war and the government isn't calling people to arms. With the tabling of The Alberta Firearms Act (Bill 8) in the Alberta legislature though, the provincial government is sending a strong signal to the federal government they won't be playing ball with any firearm seizures. While the province may not be able to stop the federal government from banning types of firearms and vows to seize them, the province doesn't have to facilitate the effort either. 

Tags

Senior Columnist & Host

Cory Morgan is a Senior Alberta Columnist and the Host the Cory Morgan Show for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Calgary Headquarters. He previously served as Opinion Editor.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

guest714
guest714

Will see how these rcmp officers like living In their community’s after they commit armed robbery on Canadian citizens. Can’t see that going over to well with people. They have lost the trust of most Canadians already nothing like making that worse than it already is

Report Add Reply
AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

Bill 8 is better than nothimg, but it's far from what we need. It's at best a delayi g mechanism, and it may not even amount to that if the Feds push hard.

I think more importantly is the fact that Smith has a

ready shown her willingness to bend the knee to Trudeau on equally important issues; she has passed on a provincial police force thus ensuring the RCMP, Trudeaus Federal force, reigns provincially. Of greater importance is the abandonment of the removal of Alberta from CPP, a move which would have crippled Canada over the long haul. She has bent the knee to Trudeau here, and when push comes to shove the absolute absence of any teeth in Bill 8 suggests to ke she will bend the knee there as well.

I'm not hopeful on this one.

Report Add Reply
CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

I wasn’t sure that Danielle Smith was the right person to lead the UCP and this province, but it’s becoming increasingly difficult to not believe. After successive red Tory premiers and the disastrous reign of Notley’s NDP, Premier Smith still has a long way to go. But she’s on track. Kudos to her and her team. She can count on votes from this household in the spring election.

Report Add Reply
CalamityMarcy
CalamityMarcy

Alberta spits in Justin's eye...

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.