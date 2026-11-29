The primary reason a government subsidizes an industry or business is that the economic model doesn’t work in a private setting. Purchasing political love in regions and offering funds to the politically connected are other factors in the decision to pour public dollars into what should be private ventures, of course. But the main point is that if the industry in question is viable, it won’t need subsidies.Pouring tax dollars into a company or sector without addressing the underlying problem undercutting profitability tends to lead to losses, and the companies often go broke or leave the country despite the influx of cash. The Stellantis debacle in Ontario is a prime and recent example of the futility of subsidizing private businesses. Xplore is providing a new example of the problem now, and the costs extend into Alberta.Alberta has had a program to bring high-speed internet services to remote areas for over 26 years. Under former premier Ralph Klein, the Alberta SuperNet program was created in 2000 to bring high-speed internet to 400 Alberta communities with a budget of $300 million. They promised the job would be done within three years, and that rural Albertans would pay no more for internet than urban citizens do. More than 25 years have passed, and the job still isn’t done.Part of the problem was that SuperNet was never meant to reach individual homes. It ran fibre to schools, hospitals, and government offices, and expected private internet providers to build the last stretch to homes. Many small communities never got that service. It just wasn’t economically viable to tie low-density, isolated households into the network. Rural Albertans either had poor internet service or paid high premiums to get high-speed services.While this may sound unfair, it’s a reality of rural living. I choose to live outside of the city with the understanding that I either will pay more for some goods and services or may not have access to some services at all. Urban taxpayers don’t owe me or any other rural citizen subsidized goods and services.In 2022, Alberta unveiled the Broadband Strategy. For the low price of $390 million, it was to bring “universal connectivity” to Alberta by spring 2027. They have since kicked that target out to 2028..Not only is the timeline for bringing service to rural homes slowing, but the costs are staggering. In Clearwater County, the cost rang up to $57,900 per home. In the Bighorn, $48,000 per home, and in the Codner area, $44,000 per home. Those are just a few examples of dozens. Satellite service could have been provided to these homes with lifetime subscriptions for a tiny fraction of that cost.Xplore — formerly Xplornet — was one of the companies paid to bring services to these areas. Despite massive contracts across Canada, its business model was broken, and its services couldn’t keep up with the modern changes in demand and services; thus, it just filed for creditor protection. In court filings, Xplore blames its subscriber losses partly on “provincial programs that subsidize hardware and installation costs for satellite customers.” Governments were funding Xplore and its competitor at the same time. In other words, they were outsubsidized. Business viability should not be a matter of which company gets more subsidies than another, yet here we are.In Alberta, $61.6 million tax dollars were committed to eight Xplore projects, but only $18.5 million had been paid by September 30, because payment follows completed work. Alberta paid Xplore $8.46 million in mid-September, about eight weeks before it filed for creditor protection. Not exactly good value for taxpayer dollars.Xplore and other broadband companies serving rural regions are offering obsolete services. Satellite internet service has become fast enough and affordable enough that rural customers stopped waiting for the government-funded infrastructure to come their way, and they signed up for Starlink. Because of this, even though some companies managed to bring high-speed broadband service to areas, they are still struggling because people already have service. Those customers aren’t willing to switch providers at this point.Alberta’s government still has many millions left unspent on the broadband project, and it should shut the program down right now to save what it can for taxpayers.Broadband service is already available for every inch of Alberta through satellite providers. Tossing more funds to run fibre-optic cables into areas to solve a problem that’s already been solved is just a waste of money.The subsidy game has been robbing taxpayers for decades. Money gets poured into industries, and the companies often either go broke or flee. Jobs aren’t created, and taxes only rise. While Ontario and Quebec have seen this with Northvolt, Stellantis, and NextStar to the tune of billions, Alberta is trying its own smaller but still expensive version of the subsidy game by subsidizing internet service providers.I believe it was Ralph Klein’s line when he said something along the lines of governments can’t pick winners, but losers can pick governments.