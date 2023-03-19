Jason Kenney
Courtesy of CBC

Many things led to the collapse of support for Premier Jason Kenney from his own base. A large factor in his political demise was his tendency to promise big and deliver small.

Jason Kenney promised many things while running for the leadership of the newly formed UCP. He promised to shore up provincial autonomy within Canada and to stand up to Ottawa. Upon becoming premier, Kenney struck the Fair Deal panel which traveled the province for months talking with Albertans on how to change Alberta’s relationship with Ottawa. The panel returned with suggestions ranging from the formation of a provincial police force to a provincial pension plan. Kenney never implemented or even started toward the implementation of most of the panel suggestions while he was in office.

Senior Columnist & Host

Cory Morgan is a Senior Alberta Columnist and the Host the Cory Morgan Show for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Calgary Headquarters. He previously served as Opinion Editor.

(4) comments

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

Kenney did far more bad than good. His Not-Recall legislation is one small example.

Whether or not Smith will fix it, I have my doubts. Thus far she looks a lot more like a Don Getty tax-and-spender. And her freedom-based principles that won her the leadership race seem to be evaporating rather quickly. With the latter, I'm not sure she can even beat the NDP. I know many in the independence movement who were swayed by her during her campaign and supported her Sovereignty Act. But since it was completely gutted and the UCP has largely stepped back from any freedom-based policies those folks largely are pulling their support.

Never a good idea to shoot your base in the face coming into an election.

Report Add Reply
Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

You can’t trust any politician, not even Smith! How many promises has she made and broken? Too many that’s for sure! Every politician becomes corrupt, you can’t trust any of them, none that I’ve seen yet anyways!

Report Add Reply
dgmcdnld
dgmcdnld

What politicians want to stay in power? Crazy lol...

Report Add Reply
nocows
nocows

I agree, not worth the paper its printed on. Glad to see the nutbar gone!

Report Add Reply

