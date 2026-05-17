Opinion

MORGAN: Alberta's humiliating negotiation process with Carney must end

While billions flee Canada’s oilpatch, Ottawa keeps stalling pipelines, blocking investment and treating Alberta like a province that needs permission to survive.
Prime Minister Mark Carney and Premier Danielle Smith
Prime Minister Mark Carney and Premier Danielle SmithScreen grab
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Alberta
Pipelines
Danielle Smith
Mark Carney
Opinion
Opinion Column
Major Projects Office
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