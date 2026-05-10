Opinion

MORGAN: Alberta’s independence movement must dump its bad actors before voters dump it

The petition campaign proved the independence momentum is real, but privacy scandals, mixed messaging, and toxic personalities could still hand victory to the ‘No’ side.
Alberta independence supporters gathered to watch Mitch Sylvestre submit the Stay Free Alberta petition.
Alberta independence supporters gathered to watch Mitch Sylvestre submit the Stay Free Alberta petition. WS: Will Vasseur
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Alberta
David Parker
Opinion
Western
Western Independence
Opinion Column
Mitch Sylvestre
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Western Standard
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