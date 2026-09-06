Opinion

MORGAN: Alberta’s private surgeries aren’t the threat — Canada’s failing healthcare status quo is

Bill 11 is now law, hundreds of doctors have expressed interest, and Alberta is testing a dual-practice model common in universal healthcare systems elsewhere. The predicted public backlash? So far, it looks more like the usual protest circuit than a popular uprising.
Danielle Smith and Surgeries
Danielle Smith and SurgeriesImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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Alberta
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Danielle Smith
Private Healthcare
Opinion
Opinion Column
Bill 11
private surgeries
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