Opinion

MORGAN: Alberta's referendum is very real

The referendum question may be weak and non-binding, but Ottawa, federalist politicians, and Canada's establishment are treating it as a serious threat — and independence supporters should too.
Danielle Smith speaking to reporters after announcing her referendum question regarding Alberta independence the day prior.
Danielle Smith speaking to reporters after announcing her referendum question regarding Alberta independence the day prior. WS/David Wiechnik
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