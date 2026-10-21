Opinion

MORGAN: Alberta's referendum results clash with Poilievre's agenda

The Conservative leader is already sacrificing Western interests to win over Eastern voters.
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre speaking at a press conference in Calgary the day after the Alberta referendum.
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre speaking at a press conference in Calgary the day after the Alberta referendum.Image courtesy of ChatGPT/CPAC
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Alberta
Pierre Poilievre
Immigration
Alberta Ndp
Naheed Nenshi
Opinion
Opinion Column
October 19 Referendum
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