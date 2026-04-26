Opinion

MORGAN: Alberta's rural internet boondoggle

Alberta doesn’t need expensive broadband duplication in the countryside. It needs governments to stop subsidizing obsolete systems after the market has already solved the problem.
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Alberta
Internet
Rural
Starlink
Rural Internet
Opinion
Opinion Column
Rural Alberta

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