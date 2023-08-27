Trudeau
Courtesy of CBC

Politics works in cycles and we are repeating some history along with the lessons we should have learned from it. 

The parallels are almost chilling.

Tags

Senior Columnist & Host

Cory Morgan is a Senior Alberta Columnist and the Host the Cory Morgan Show for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Calgary Headquarters. He previously served as Opinion Editor.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

guest1019
guest1019

"Out of control" spending means it is too late to do anything. Besides, who seems to care anymore. Start with cutting billions financing neo-natzis in Ukraine but the Conservatives parrot the Liberals on this file, unfortunately. So, out of control is absolutely right.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.