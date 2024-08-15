Opinion

MORGAN: Banff's citizens showed Albertans how it's done

You have the tools at your disposal to change things.
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek offered an update on the water main break on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek offered an update on the water main break on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. Courtesy City of Calgary/YouTube
Loading content, please wait...
Banff Avenue
Westlock uses plebiscite
Using plebiscites to control out-of-control municipalities

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news