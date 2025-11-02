MORGAN: Bring on right-to-work legislation

Strikes have been crippling Canada for years, and it’s time we had it out with unions. They have become too empowered, arrogant, and greedy thanks to decades of governments pandering to organized labour rather than reasonably and firmly negotiating with it. Canada’s productivity has been lagging, and it’s reflected in the sagging GDP per capita numbers. It’s also difficult to draw investment to domestic industries when unions rampage unchecked.The list of damaging labour actions just in the last couple of years is long and ugly. Dock workers, rail workers, airline workers, federal civil servants, and postal workers have all harmed the Canadian economy, with only the postal workers not managing to garner big settlements.There isn’t much that can be done on the federal front. Carney is averse to taking strong stances in general as he tries to borrow Canada into prosperity. He hasn't the fortitude to battle with labour unions. Legislation brought in by the Trudeau government banning replacement workers in federally regulated industries has tipped the power so heavily into the union's hands that payouts come hard and heavy once a strike is threatened.

In Alberta, though, we can change the balance of power. The province can follow in the footsteps of 27 American states and embrace right-to-work legislation.

The right to organize with a union is an important one. The right to choose not to participate in a union must be entrenched, though. Closed shops, which force people to join a union whether they like it or not, are an affront to the right of free association and they empower unions far too much. The stranglehold on some industries and in the public sector unions must be broken, and there is no better way to do this than to allow employees to choose..Giving employees the choice of union membership forces unions to become competitive. They must be accountable to the members they take dues from and prove they offer value to employees. Members tired of seeing a portion of their wages being taken for a union to use in woke lobbying and taking political stances unrelated to their workplace can opt out.Regions with right-to-work legislation see economic benefits on all levels, and the American example proves this out.Over a 10-year average, states with right-to-work legislation saw 10% private sector job growth, while states without it saw 6.1%. Investment moves toward those states and industries not hamstrung by overpowered unions are able to expand operations.

Real manufacturing GDP growth in right-to-work states was 18.4%, while it was 12.7% in states without it. Ontario, with its ailing manufacturing sector, should keep this in mind.

After tax income growth in right-to-work states was 21.3% versus 16.8% in states without it. That stat is a big one. Unions like to claim raises can only come through union pressure, yet in states where employees have the option to directly negotiate their own compensation, the employees garner more money.

The reason they take home more after tax is because the state government can operate more efficiently without being controlled by unions, thus doesn't need to tax as much.

Kansas and Missouri offer a great parallel. While they are right next to each other and the cost of living is similar, the median household income in Kansas, where there is right-to-work legislation, is thousands of dollars higher than in Missouri, which is right across the river. The poverty rate in Kansas is 11.1% versus 13.4% in Missouri. The stronger economy fostered through employee empowerment with right-to-work legislation serves everybody well.

States with right-to-work legislation experience 48% fewer workdays lost due to strikes. Employees make more money while citizens aren't chronically held hostage with strikes in right-to-work states. Everybody wins. At least, everybody aside from union executives who profit on labour unrest.

In Alberta, Gil McGowan heads the Alberta Federation of Labour. His organization takes a little bite out of the wages of almost every union member in Alberta, and it has guaranteed spots on the executive of the NDP. Gil is threatening a general strike over the back-to-work legislation the UCP government just imposed on teachers. He wants to punish all Albertans and keep children from school. McGowan is an old-school union thug type. He isn’t exactly nuanced or cerebral and prefers conflict rather than negotiation. The picture of him getting in the face of a Western Standard reporter at the top of this column demonstrates that..Let’s indulge Old Gil. Dare them to have over 300,000 union members walk off the job. Let them show the millions of Albertans who pay the bills for these members just how entitled and belligerent the unions are.That sort of walkout would set the stage perfectly for Premier Danielle Smith to table and pass right-to-work legislation. Let those who want to work choose to work. All of Alberta will be better for it, and Gil will suddenly have to actually serve his members rather than blow dollars with self-serving protests.

Business and investment will move to Alberta while entitled union types will flee. It's all win.

If the courts feel the legislation isn't constitutional, we have the Notwithstanding Clause and aren't afraid to use it. Bring it on, Gil. Bring it on.