Opinion

MORGAN: Calgary didn’t become famous by apologizing for its cowboy culture

The fight over Stampede party tents is really a battle over Calgary’s Western identity, civic pride and economic future.
Calgary Stampede chuckwagons
Calgary Stampede chuckwagonsWikimedia Commons
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