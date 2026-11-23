As citizens in Calgary face a prospective double digit tax increase, it’s a good time to remind people of the ongoing electric bus debacle created by the Gondek administration. Millions of dollars have been spent, and hundreds of millions committed since 2021 for a massive electric bus project that, to date, doesn’t have a single electric bus in service.A massive red flag went up during a committee meeting of city councillors in February 2025. The meeting was a verbal report from city administration on the procurement process, and it was held behind closed doors. What was unusual was a motion to seal the report for 50 years from public scrutiny until 2075. The vote by city councillors in support of the motion was 13-0.What on earth is so damaging in the report that they wanted to bury it for 50 years?It is common for reports to be sealed for a year or two when contracts are being negotiated and procurements are still open. To keep it hidden for 50 years is unprecedented. What it says is that the report is so damaging that city administrators and councillors wanted to ensure they are long gone before the crap hits the fan when it becomes public.The debacle began in 2021 as part of former mayor Jyoti Gondek’s insane $87 billion climate strategy. Through a massive expenditure of tax dollars, coupled with borrowing hundreds of millions of dollars, the City of Calgary was to purchase an electric bus fleet of 259 buses from Vicinity Motor Corp. Adding the retooling of bus facilities, training of drivers and mechanics, and such, the total cost neared half a billion dollars. There was to be a trial using 14 shuttles, and the rest of the buses were expected to be on the streets within a few years to replace the diesel fleet.The trial was a total failure. While the city spent over $5 million to set up charging stations for the shuttles, Vicinity never delivered any buses. After years of delays, Calgary’s city administration finally cancelled the contract with Vicinity. Vicinity Motor Corp. went into receivership shortly afterwards. Electric bus companies constantly go bankrupt as a matter of fact. Edmonton bought a fleet of 60 electric buses from Proterra between 2019 and 2021. By 2023, over half of the buses were broken down and out of service. They proved to be nearly useless in winter conditions, and Proterra had gone bankrupt and thus couldn’t offer any replacement parts..Any sane person looking at this would say that Canadian cities should run, not walk, away from electric bus fiascos. Not the City of Calgary, however. They ignored the total failure of their trial run with buses and the Edmonton electric bus disaster and plowed full steam ahead with new orders.The costs haven’t gone down, but the number of buses has. The initial plan had been to purchase 259 buses for about a million each. Then it went to 180 units. Now, the plan is to buy 120 buses from Nova Bus for $1.72 million each. The City of Calgary is claiming the electric buses cost 40% more than conventional diesel ones, but that simply isn’t true. In looking at recent bus purchases by cities across Canada, the price range for a 40-foot diesel bus is between $760,000 and $920,000. That makes the electric buses 87% to 126% higher in purchase cost. Not to mention the infrastructure upgrades required. Considering the city administration wants to hide procurement update information for half a century, it’s not terribly surprising that they are prepared to mislead citizens on the costs.The list of failures among North American cities that venture into the electric bus world is long, sad, and growing. Albuquerque, Philadelphia, Worcester, Massachusetts, and Montreal all joined the electric bus wall of shame with Edmonton, as they all had failed experiments with the vehicles. Toronto’s 60-bus electric pilot fleet had only 45% to 50% of its units available for service in May 2025, but the TTC is still taking delivery of 340 more electric buses. Is that a surprise under Mayor Olivia Chow, though?Maintenance costs for electric buses are high, particularly in colder areas. In Duluth, the electric buses broke down four times as often as diesel buses do. Even in California, one transit agency had at least a third of its electric fleet out of service at all times, and sometimes as many as two-thirds.Electric buses also weigh as much as 20% more than diesel buses do. That contributes to increased wear and tear on roads. Calgary can look forward to its already legendary spring potholes expanding greatly if indeed its fleet of electric buses ever does make it to the road.The planned electric bus fleet for Calgary is a pending catastrophe. The fact that the city administration wants to hide some details of it for 50 years should be setting off alarm bells if the constant failure of such fleets around North America isn’t enough to do it. Because of massive water line failures, Calgary taxpayers are looking at huge utility price hikes, and because of irresponsible spending, they are facing tremendous property tax hikes.The last thing taxpayers in Calgary need is an electric bus boondoggle. There is still time to get out of the deal. Even with contract cancellation costs, it still would be worth escaping the plan.Electric buses are not good environmentally or economically. They are the product of woke greenwashing. Unfortunately, in Calgary’s city hall, the woke tend to win.And the taxpayers continue to lose.