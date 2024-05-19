Opinion

MORGAN: Calgary's council fiasco illustrates need for workable recall law

Calgary voters are falling out of love with Mayor Gondek, whose falling approval ratings appear irreversible.
Calgary voters are falling out of love with Mayor Gondek, whose falling approval ratings appear irreversible. Western Standard
Loading content, please wait...
Calgary Major Jyoti Gondek
Recall Legislation
Blanket Rezoning Bylaw
Council failed to heed public input

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news