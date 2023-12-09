MORGAN: Calgary's Mayor Gondek is a disgrace

Mayors love to dodge responsibility for policies by always reminding people they represent only one vote on council. That’s fair enough but that being the case, what is special about the role of being a mayor? The role of being a mayor is to speak for the city or town represented. While a mayor is political by nature and they certainly will hold political views, they are expected to set their personal politics aside when at functions representing their constituents. Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek threw all that out the window when she allowed her antisemitic views to dominate her actions and boycotted a menorah lighting in Calgary.The lighting of the menorah has been a tradition in Calgary’s city hall for 35 years. Mayors of multiple faiths have diligently attended, and respectfully taken part in the joyous, Jewish tradition of celebrating light over darkness with the lighting of the menorah. It kicks off the observance of Chanukah and offers a bonding event for Jews and non-Jews alike. Gondek cast darkness over the tradition as she misrepresented it and boycotted it. She brought shame to the office of mayor and by extension to the city of Calgary.Gondek’s snub of Calgary’s Jewish citizens had the opposite effect she hoped for. The event enjoyed record attendance as the city hall atrium was packed and overflowed into the hallways of the building. The only complaint I have of the event was the uncomfortable heat generated within a room so jammed with people. For those who have never attended one, imagine a menorah lighting as something like a Christmas concert. There is a religious element, but most of the affair is focused on community bonding and having a good time. There was music, dancing, food, and children’s choirs sang traditional songs. It was not politicized and it certainly wasn’t a hateful event. So why did Gondek go out of her way to discredit herself and embarrass the entire city of Calgary with her attack upon the event? Well, there was a poster that came out days before the event and it had the words “support Israel” on it.Yes. Jews were supporting their traditional homeland of thousands of years. Neither the poster nor the event spoke of supporting the war or supporting the government of Israel. It was simply a statement of support for a country that the vast majority of Canadians agree has the right to exist. In trying to call that statement controversial, Gondek’s mask vanished. She is among the extremists who feel Israel should not exist. She feels Jews should not even be able to express the desire to maintain the nation of Israel.Supporters of Gondek’s vile stance have been falsely claiming “war bonds” were sold at the event. They are purposely misrepresenting the practice of giving out two Israel bonds to children at the event in a raffle. It happens every year and has nothing to do with the war.Condemnation of Gondek’s move was immediate and aside from among some extremists, it was universal. Veteran Calgary Herald columnist Don Braid began a column with the words “Jyoti Gondek is not fit to be mayor of Calgary.” Braid is usually restrained. He certainly can be cutting with his columns, but he was clearly outraged by Gondek’s repugnant actions. He is right too. Gondek isn’t fit to be mayor. Sadly, it will be nearly two years before Calgarians can do anything about that.The day after the menorah lighting, Gondek went on a Calgary radio show. While she was drawing condemnation and ire across the entire country, rather than showing contrition she doubled down. She implied those sneaky Jews had pulled the wool over her eyes with the issuing of the poster. The poster was issued well before Gondek’s boycott and it was of the same nature as posters from years gone by. Gondek has been roundly called out by several columnists for her spreading of the old antisemitic trope about the sneaky Jews. She remains defiant and unapologetic despite having offended Calgary’s entire Jewish community during terribly challenging times. All Gondek would have had to do would be to show up, smile and say some nice words, and move on. Her clear loathing of the Jewish community just wouldn’t let her.Jews represent less than 2% of Canada’s population yet nearly 70% of the reported hate crimes in Canada are against Jews. That is due to the sort of divisive, and hateful leadership shown by people such as Gondek along with extreme union leaders and academics.There is only one way to hold Gondek accountable. It’s up to the voters. Gondek must be fired in the next election and it must be done decisively. Calgarians are terribly apathetic when it comes to civic elections and the price of that indifference presents itself in mayors such as Gondek. Gondek is unfit to be Calgary’s mayor. Calgarians have to come out in force to let the rest of the nation know she doesn’t represent them. That means taking part in the next municipal election in force next time. Calgary deserves better.