Opinion

MORGAN: Canada doesn’t need a ‘Sovereign Wealth Fund’ — it needs to stop scaring away investors

With capital fleeing, productivity lagging, and GDP per capita falling, the Carney government’s $25 billion investment scheme dodges the real problem: Canada has become hostile territory for business.
Money on Canadian Flag
Money on Canadian FlagImage courtesy of CBC
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